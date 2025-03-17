Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Digital Look reports.
Greencore Group Stock Performance
Shares of Greencore Group stock traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) on Monday, hitting GBX 184.20 ($2.38). The stock had a trading volume of 447,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,826. The stock has a market cap of £801.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.19. Greencore Group has a 52-week low of GBX 109.75 ($1.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 228.17 ($2.95). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 192.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 195.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.60.
About Greencore Group
We supply all of the major supermarkets in the UK.
