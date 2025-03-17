Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Has $37,000 Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 144.8% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.13.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

