IMG Wealth Management Inc. Takes $1.98 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.8% of IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 54.0% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $275.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $261.08 and its 200 day moving average is $249.65. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $198.94 and a fifty-two week high of $276.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a PE ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

