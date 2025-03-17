GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 513 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA reduced its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,798,000 after buying an additional 4,667,955 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $876,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $3,233,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $639,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $86.24 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $125.41. The stock has a market cap of $202.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.83 and its 200-day moving average is $65.46.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.45.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $103,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,988. This represents a 99.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $61,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,584.31. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,069,785 shares of company stock worth $254,537,238 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

