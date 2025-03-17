B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL) Short Interest Down 33.3% in February

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.76. 304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,752. B. Riley Financial has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

About B. Riley Financial

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.