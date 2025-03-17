B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL) Short Interest Down 33.3% in February

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
B. Riley Financial Price Performance
Shares of B. Riley Financial stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.76. 304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,752. B. Riley Financial has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27.
About B. Riley Financial
