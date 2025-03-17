Raytech Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:RAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Raytech Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:RAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the February 13th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Raytech Price Performance
NASDAQ:RAY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.19. 58,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,202. Raytech has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $6.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46.
Raytech Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Raytech
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Super Micro’s International Presence Makes It a Winning Stock
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Grocery Outlet Insider and Institutional Buyers Signal Bottom
- What is a Dividend King?
- Consumers Are Cutting Back, But These 3 Stocks Will Stay Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Raytech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.