Raytech Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:RAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Raytech Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:RAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the February 13th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Raytech Price Performance

NASDAQ:RAY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.19. 58,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,202. Raytech has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $6.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46.

Raytech Company Profile

Raytech Holding Limited company specializes in design, sourcing and wholesale of personal care electrical appliances for international brand owners. Raytech Holding Limited is based in Hong Kong.

