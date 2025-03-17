Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,745,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,284,000 after purchasing an additional 37,636 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 35,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 88,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 274.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 46,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 34,293 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PFE opened at $25.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

