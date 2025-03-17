Glenview Trust co Cuts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Glenview Trust co decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank boosted its position in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,825,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DUK opened at $120.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $93.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.86 and a 200 day moving average of $113.46. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $92.75 and a one year high of $121.25.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.93.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

