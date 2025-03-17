Curio Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $58.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.15. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
