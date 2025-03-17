Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Wealth Management Nebraska acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $510,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,140,000 after buying an additional 44,114 shares during the period. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $870,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $187.23 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.15 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01. The company has a market capitalization of $100.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.