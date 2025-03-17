Arrien Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Arrien Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,691,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.9% of Arrien Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $102,003,000. United Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 34,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,059,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 118,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,274,000 after buying an additional 18,074 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $565.56 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $496.30 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The company has a market cap of $544.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $596.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $589.04.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
