Arrien Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Arrien Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,691,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.9% of Arrien Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $102,003,000. United Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 34,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,059,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 118,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,274,000 after buying an additional 18,074 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $565.56 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $496.30 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The company has a market cap of $544.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $596.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $589.04.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.