TCTC Holdings LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $262.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.89 and a 200-day moving average of $278.77. The company has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $239.87 and a 52-week high of $316.90.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.14). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.71.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $7,499,895.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,195.12. This represents a 37.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura J. Schumacher sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total transaction of $459,201.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,224. This trade represents a 13.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

