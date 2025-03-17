Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Short Interest Update

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 845,600 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the February 13th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 325,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Sensus Healthcare Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.74. The stock had a trading volume of 21,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,450. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $9.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65. The company has a market cap of $78.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sensus Healthcare

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRTS. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Stories

