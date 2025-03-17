Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Short Interest Update

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 845,600 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the February 13th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 325,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Sensus Healthcare Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.74. The stock had a trading volume of 21,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,450. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $9.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65. The company has a market cap of $78.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.28.
Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRTS. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.
Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.
