Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Short Interest Down 26.8% in February

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the February 13th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Synaptogenix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPX traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $2.81. 585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,896. Synaptogenix has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08.

Institutional Trading of Synaptogenix

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Synaptogenix stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Synaptogenix at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Synaptogenix Company Profile

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. The company focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also evaluates therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

