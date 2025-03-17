Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Short Interest Down 32.1% in February

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the February 13th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SIGIP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,741. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $20.30.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

