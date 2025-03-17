IMG Wealth Management Inc. Takes $98,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 220 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Adobe Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of Adobe stock opened at $394.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $437.03 and its 200-day moving average is $481.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $374.50 and a 12-month high of $587.75.
Insider Transactions at Adobe
In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total value of $403,172.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,687,063.84. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Adobe from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.60.
View Our Latest Report on ADBE
Adobe Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.