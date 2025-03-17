IMG Wealth Management Inc. Takes $98,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 220 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $394.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $437.03 and its 200-day moving average is $481.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $374.50 and a 12-month high of $587.75.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total value of $403,172.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,687,063.84. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Adobe from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.60.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

