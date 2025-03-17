Signaturefd LLC Sells 332 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,608 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 73,655 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.94, for a total value of $48,976,155.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,301,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,189,977,112.84. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.10, for a total value of $47,257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,457.60. This represents a 67.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,301 shares of company stock worth $121,470,200. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit Announces Dividend

NASDAQ INTU opened at $598.80 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $553.24 and a one year high of $714.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $598.23 and a 200 day moving average of $623.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $167.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas cut Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.61.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

