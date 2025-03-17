Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 64,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 16,694 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 45,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 44,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000.

IJR opened at $105.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.85.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

