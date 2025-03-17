Promising Electric Vehicle Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 16th

Tesla, XPeng, and Li Auto are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of companies involved in the design, production, or support of electric vehicles and related technologies. These stocks may represent established automakers transitioning to electric models as well as newer companies specializing in battery production, charging infrastructure, or other essential components of the electric vehicle ecosystem. As the global shift toward renewable energy solutions accelerates, these stocks can be seen as an investment in the future of sustainable transportation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded up $9.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.98. The company had a trading volume of 99,883,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,788,172. The firm has a market cap of $804.06 billion, a PE ratio of 122.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $351.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.51.

XPeng (XPEV)

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

XPEV stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.72. The company had a trading volume of 18,552,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,342,848. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. XPeng has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $27.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.53.

Li Auto (LI)

Li Auto Inc. operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

LI stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.46. The company had a trading volume of 15,610,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,263,763. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $35.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.35.

