DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Upgraded at HSBC

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
NASDAQ DOYU traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.22. 55,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,947. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The company has a market cap of $291.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.00.
DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $1.87. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $155.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion.
DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.
