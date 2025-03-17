DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Upgraded at HSBC

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

DouYu International Price Performance

NASDAQ DOYU traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.22. 55,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,947. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The company has a market cap of $291.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Get DouYu International alerts:

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $1.87. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $155.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion.

Institutional Trading of DouYu International

DouYu International Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 714,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after buying an additional 163,509 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,576,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,667,000 after buying an additional 290,767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 45,573 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth about $821,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.