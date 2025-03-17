Insider Buying: Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) Director Robert Carey bought 1,000,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,076,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,216. This trade represents a 32.50 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Beyond Air Stock Up 11.7 %

XAIR traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.30. 1,110,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,954. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41. Beyond Air, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 1,730.00% and a negative return on equity of 226.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the 3rd quarter valued at $573,000. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA raised its holdings in Beyond Air by 721.3% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 270,500 shares during the period. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,195,000. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

