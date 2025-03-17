1ST Source Bank Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

1ST Source Bank reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 603.8% during the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,732,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,192 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,980,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,118,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,171,000 after acquiring an additional 123,741 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,936,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,984,000 after acquiring an additional 27,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,244,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $44.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.72. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

