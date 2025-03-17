Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 82,932 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $59,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $157.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.06.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

