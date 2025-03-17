Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 17,794 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,794 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $565.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $596.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $589.04. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $496.30 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The stock has a market cap of $544.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

