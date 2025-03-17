Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $118.60 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $101.12 and a one year high of $139.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.56 and its 200 day moving average is $126.29.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

