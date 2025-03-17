Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY) Short Interest Up 43.6% in February

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 170,600 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the February 13th total of 118,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clean Energy Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.11% of Clean Energy Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Energy Technologies alerts:

Clean Energy Technologies Trading Up 9.7 %

Shares of CETY opened at $0.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70. Clean Energy Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.99.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Clean Energy HRS and CETY Europe, CETY Renewables Waste to Energy Solutions, engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.