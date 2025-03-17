CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Short Interest Down 25.0% in February

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd increased its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLGN. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Trading Down 0.1 %

CLGN opened at $3.27 on Monday. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

