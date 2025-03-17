Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Boosted by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,448 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Provident Co of the Employees of the Hebrew University LTD grew its holdings in Visa by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Provident Co of the Employees of the Hebrew University LTD now owns 7,582 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 40,708 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,865,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 77,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,570,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Retirements Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $331.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $366.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.19. The firm has a market cap of $616.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $12,875,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,642,333.60. This trade represents a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,931. The trade was a 94.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,855 shares of company stock valued at $35,165,827 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $393.00 price target (up from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.96.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

