Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 337,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $57,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,422,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,548,000 after buying an additional 73,743 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 115,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 399,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,776,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period.

VTV opened at $171.30 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $154.12 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $272.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.57.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

