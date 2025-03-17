BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Update

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the February 13th total of 80,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 65,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrainsWay

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 316.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 11,221 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in BrainsWay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in BrainsWay by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in BrainsWay by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. 30.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

BrainsWay Price Performance

Shares of BWAY opened at $10.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $192.96 million, a P/E ratio of 101.31 and a beta of 1.29. BrainsWay has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63.

BrainsWay Company Profile

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

