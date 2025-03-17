Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $276.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.39 and a 200 day moving average of $290.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

