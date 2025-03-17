Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $88.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on National Health Investors from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

National Health Investors stock opened at $75.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.74. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $57.80 and a twelve month high of $86.13.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.53%. The company had revenue of $85.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter worth $27,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

