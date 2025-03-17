Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 318,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,683 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $28,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.72.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $89.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

