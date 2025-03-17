Glenview Trust co Sells 256,638 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Glenview Trust co trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,035 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 256,638 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 72.6% during the third quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,097.8% during the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 415.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Intel by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,635,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $296,426,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.04.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $24.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $104.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average of $21.87. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $45.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

