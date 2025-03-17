Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,307 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $45,063,565.40. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total transaction of $41,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,802. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 477,228 shares of company stock valued at $166,849,043. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $249.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $804.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $351.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.31. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Roth Capital raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.65.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

