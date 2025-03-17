Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $147.59 and last traded at $149.99, with a volume of 331821 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.45.

Landstar System Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Landstar System in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Landstar System by 11.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Landstar System by 14.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Landstar System in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 1.5% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

