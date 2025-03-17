FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Up 61.5% in February

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,934,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the third quarter worth $3,533,000.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

SKOR opened at $48.06 on Monday. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 12 month low of $46.67 and a 12 month high of $49.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average of $48.23.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Cuts Dividend

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

