Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Short Interest Update

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 761,400 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the February 13th total of 474,700 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Intrusion Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $1.15 on Monday. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $7.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.70.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Intrusion will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTZ. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intrusion by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 22,119 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

INTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intrusion from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Intrusion in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

View Our Latest Report on INTZ

Intrusion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.