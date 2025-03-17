iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.42 and last traded at $55.22, with a volume of 907463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.70.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.40 and its 200-day moving average is $50.06.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.