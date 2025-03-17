416 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Acquired by Curio Wealth LLC

Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 416 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of FI stock opened at $214.91 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The stock has a market cap of $120.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FI

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.