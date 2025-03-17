Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by Gray Wealth Management Inc.

Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 379.2% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT stock opened at $117.47 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $123.98. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.52.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

