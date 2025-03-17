Wealth Architects LLC Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 99.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,554 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $23.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.11. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.