Basso Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Basso Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 87.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $202.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.85 and its 200 day moving average is $223.22. The stock has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $191.34 and a twelve month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.