Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Reduces Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in PayPal by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 344.3% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $68.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $56.97 and a one year high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.03.

Read Our Latest Report on PayPal

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.