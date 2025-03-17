Valued Retirements Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Valued Retirements Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Valued Retirements Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Valued Retirements Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,309,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12,202.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 723,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,750,000 after purchasing an additional 717,981 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,881,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,477,000 after purchasing an additional 389,972 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,791,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,048,000 after purchasing an additional 365,602 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 687,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,135,000 after acquiring an additional 319,368 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP stock opened at $118.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.29. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $101.12 and a 1-year high of $139.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

