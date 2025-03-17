Jensen Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,771 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 231,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $27,208,000 after purchasing an additional 69,489 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,495 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $113.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.35 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The stock has a market cap of $127.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.06.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

