The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Reduced by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 192,965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 1.5% of SouthState Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. SouthState Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $23,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. State Street Corp grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,556,435 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,589,783,000 after acquiring an additional 469,287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,857,584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,795,121,000 after acquiring an additional 363,707 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,182,564 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,079,319,000 after acquiring an additional 643,833 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 9.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,271,499 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $837,951,000 after acquiring an additional 657,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in TJX Companies by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $850,428,000 after acquiring an additional 827,103 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $113.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $127.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $128.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

