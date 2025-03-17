Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,604,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,118,000 after acquiring an additional 267,811 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 5,991,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,829,000 after acquiring an additional 31,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,169,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,622,000 after acquiring an additional 520,113 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,442,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,293,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,650,000 after acquiring an additional 250,764 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FBND opened at $45.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.70. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $47.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

