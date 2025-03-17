Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Has $915,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,074.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 31,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,589 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 40.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 249,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,021,000 after purchasing an additional 71,996 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.6% in the third quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 16,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 39,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.09.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $116.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $99.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.95.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 97.04%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

