Short Interest in Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Expands By 52.0%

Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the February 13th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Branicks Group Stock Down 2.9 %
DDCCF stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. Branicks Group has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.00.
Branicks Group Company Profile
